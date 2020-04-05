Chronologic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Chronologic has a market cap of $106,411.43 and approximately $136.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.02569008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,565 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

