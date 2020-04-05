Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura reduced their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,231 shares of company stock worth $1,622,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

