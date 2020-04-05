Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPR. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cimpress from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 191,375 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,212 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. Cimpress has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

