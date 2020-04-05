Cindicator Price Hits $0.0035 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Mercatox, HitBTC and ABCC. Cindicator has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $9,964.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,945,757,297 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.