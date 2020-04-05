Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. 13,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

