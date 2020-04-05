Civic Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Liqui and OKEx. Civic has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network, ABCC, GOPAX, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Poloniex, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

