Clams Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00004081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bitsane. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014351 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005609 BTC.

About Clams

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,689,938 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,958 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

