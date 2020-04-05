Claymore (CLM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.02566689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201235 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

