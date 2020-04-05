Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $353.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $119.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,743 shares of company stock worth $58,089. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.