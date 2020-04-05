Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.48 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $808.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.80 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $780.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply