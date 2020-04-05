Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $808.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.80 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $780.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.