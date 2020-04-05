Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

