Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $9.83 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

