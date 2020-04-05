CloakCoin Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $754,534.22 and approximately $17,859.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,423,017 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

