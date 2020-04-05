Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $857,388.61 and $47,823.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,094,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

