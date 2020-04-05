Cobinhood Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Cobinhood token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Cobinhood. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $84,884.21 and $2,055.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com. Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

