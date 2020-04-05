Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Coeur Mining worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. B. Riley raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

