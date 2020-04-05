CoinDeal Token 1-Day Volume Tops $36,588.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $36,588.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02580950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200956 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,026,670 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com.

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.