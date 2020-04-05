CoinEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.36 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $1.94 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,313,053 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

