CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $174,875.19 and $76.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02606824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

