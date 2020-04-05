CoinPoker Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,845.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

