CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Up 52.4% Over Last 7 Days

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $251,574.36 and $1,106.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000275 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

