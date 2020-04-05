Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $605,438.86 and $34,943.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,789.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.54 or 0.03425221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00749369 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

