ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $866.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,958,563,270 coins and its circulating supply is 11,917,521,443 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

