Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COLB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

