CommerceBlock Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 12% against the dollar. One CommerceBlock token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,147.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.02604795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CommerceBlock Token Profile

CommerceBlock’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.