Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of Community Health Systems worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.82 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.