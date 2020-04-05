Comparing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & SpectraScience (NASDAQ:SCIE)

SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SpectraScience has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SpectraScience and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.48%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than SpectraScience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpectraScience and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AxoGen $106.71 million 2.86 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -11.29

SpectraScience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares SpectraScience and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -27.30% -19.53% -17.04%

Summary

AxoGen beats SpectraScience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpectraScience Company Profile

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

