Comparing Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) & MSB Financial (OTCMKTS:MSBF)

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32% MSB Financial 16.07% 6.24% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and MSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 1.70 $8.84 million N/A N/A MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.38 $4.10 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MSB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cortland Bancorp and MSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats MSB Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.