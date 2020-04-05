Comparing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) & Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Northfield Bancorp.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 2.71 $40.24 million $0.78 12.69 Kearny Financial $250.89 million 2.57 $42.14 million $0.47 16.23

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp. Northfield Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 22.36% 5.71% 0.82% Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.91% 0.66%

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Kearny Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

