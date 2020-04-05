Comparing Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 10 2 0 2.17 Paramount Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $20.06, suggesting a potential upside of 158.18%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 35.43% 7.95% 3.72% Paramount Group -4.44% -0.72% -0.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 2.90 $410.61 million $1.47 5.29 Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.38 -$36.90 million $0.98 8.21

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimco Realty pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Paramount Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

