Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625.91 ($21.39).

A number of analysts have commented on CPG shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,510.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,843.42. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

