Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0450

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Conceal has a market cap of $311,306.33 and approximately $51,627.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00986218 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00173278 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007101 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068875 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,880,208 coins and its circulating supply is 6,911,671 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

