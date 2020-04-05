Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20,000.00

Brokerages expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) will report $20,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Concert Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $100,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

CNCE opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

