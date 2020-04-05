CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post $211.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $226.18 million. CONMED reported sales of $218.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $982.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.40 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $937.30 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

CONMED stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

