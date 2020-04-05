Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 42,850 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Photronics worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Photronics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,639.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,436 shares of company stock worth $710,388. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $644.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

