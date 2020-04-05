Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 49,700 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

