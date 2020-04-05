Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Upland Software worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.