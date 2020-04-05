Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Terex worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 249,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Insiders have bought a total of 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

