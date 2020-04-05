Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

