Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Ecopetrol by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 469.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

EC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

