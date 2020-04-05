Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,949,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $7,157,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $368.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.88. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

