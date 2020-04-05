Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.52 Million in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Msci by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Msci by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Msci by 34,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 130,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $270.61 on Friday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $204.64 and a one year high of $335.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.83. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.56.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

