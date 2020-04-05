Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $16,370,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,717,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 108,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 483,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of BSX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

