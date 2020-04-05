Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

