Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,725 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.