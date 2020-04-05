Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,750 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Avaya worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 6,401.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avaya by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,608 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Avaya by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,754,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 949,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Avaya stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $665.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

