Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,500 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Malibu Boats worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.10. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.