Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Godaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $26,691.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

