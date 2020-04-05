Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,282,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 320,903 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.