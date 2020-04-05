Consensus (SEN) Market Cap Hits $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030541 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,905.96 or 1.00950396 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00070727 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

